Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 price in India specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 mid-range phones are expected to unveiled in India this week. Samsung is hosting Galaxy Awesome Unpacked on March 17 in India where the company is expected to launch these two smartphones.

On March 17 at 7:30 p.m., the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will be live-streamed on YouTube and other social media platforms. The next-gen A series devices, the Galaxy A72 and A52 are expected to launch during the event which has been in the news for a few months now.

Ahead of the launch, MySmartPrice has got the price of these phones along with the specs. The specs have been floating around for a while, in fact, the Galaxy A72 and A52 were spotted on the company’s official website a few days back.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will launch as a 4G variant in India. The device is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by Snapdragon 720G processor and paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device will pack in a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, their 32MP shooter housed inside the punch-hole camera. On the inside, it is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 25W support. The device will run on One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in India

The Galaxy A72 base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost Rs 34,999 and the 8+256GB variant will cost Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specs

The Samsung Galaxy A52 will come in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant is said to be powered by Snapdragon 720G while the 5G variant will be powered by Snapdragon 750G. The device will come with a 6.5-inch display with the 4G variant featuring a 90Hz display and the 5G variant with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Both variants will have a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth and a 5MP macro camera. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device, according to the previous leak will have a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 8+128GB variant will have a price tag of Rs 26,499 and the 8+256GB will be priced at Rs 27,999.

