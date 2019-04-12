Samsung Galaxy A70 launch imminent as it gets listed on Samsung India website

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A70 in India. The phone was listed on the Samsung India website which indicates at an impending announcement. It recently went on sale in China at CNY 2,999 after being announced last month. The Galaxy A70 is the fifth phone in the company's revamped A-series and comes with a u-shaped notch on the front along with three cameras on the back.

As of now, there's no official word on the launch or its price in India but we expect it to be priced around CNY 2,999. This translates roughly to Rs 30,900 which is the budget segment the Galaxy A70 will land up in.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display which has a u-shaped cutout on the front. This infinity-u shaped notch houses the front-facing 32MP camera for selfies.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with an octa-core CPU and is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Users have the option to further expand the storage by up to 512GB via microSD card.

The Galaxy A70 runs on Android 9.0 Pie under the company's new One UI.

It has a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 32MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture along with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP depth sensor.

Samsung has provided a 4,5000mAh battery onboard the A70 and it supports fast battery charging through a 25W adapter.