Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India leaked, launch date not confirmed yet

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone sometime in August in India. But it seems like that has not stopped tipsters from gaining access to information about the pricing and variants of the smartphone that will be offered in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India and will be made available in two RAM variants. It has already been launched for European markets in the month of June.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G leaked price

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be made available in two variants 一 one with 6GB of RAM and the other with 8GB. Both the variants feature 128GB internal storage. As for the price, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 6GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM variant at Rs 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD + TFT Infinity-V Display which supports 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz), coupled with options for 6GB and 8GB RAM. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone only feature 128GB of built-in storage, but this can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A22 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it uses a 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

In terms of battery backup the Galaxy A22 5G come with a 5,000mAh unit with support for 15W fast charging. This is smaller in comparison to the other phones in the Galaxy M series but should be sufficient to run a whole day on a single charge. While we are not certain which colours will be offered in India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes in Gray, White, Mint, and Violet options globally. Though even Samsung mentions that colour availability depends on region.