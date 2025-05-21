Linus Tech Tips and Kioxia have smashed the Pi calculation world record

300 trillion digits of Pi were calculated using Kioxia NVMe SSD cluster

The seven-month compute effort ended with Guinness recognition

After StorageReview previously claimed the Pi calculation world record with over 202 Trillion Digits, now Linus Media Group, the creators of the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel, has taken it even further.

Working with Kioxia, LMG officially set a new Guinness World Record for the "Most Accurate Value of Pi", reaching an incredible 300 trillion digits.

This milestone was achieved using a high-performance storage setup featuring 2.2PB of Kioxia’s CM Series 30.72TB and CD Series 15.36TB PCIe NVMe SSDs.

(Image credit: Kioxia)

Seven months and no SSD failures

The drives were organized in a NAS system connected to a dual-CPU compute server. The entire operation ran continuously for nearly seven and a half months.

“We knew breaking the Pi record with distributed network storage was going to be difficult - no one had really done it before due to the performance challenges associated with remote storage," said Jake Tivy, Writer & Host, Linus Media Group.

"Fortunately for us, the reliability and performance of Kioxia's NVMe SSDs enabled us to run continuous, intensive compute operations at speeds up to 100+ GB/s for nearly seven months straight, without a single SSD failure."

The project not only broke the previous record but did so by a wide margin. StorageReview’s 202 trillion digit milestone was huge, but it wasn’t officially verified by Guinness World Records.

The last recognized benchmark from Guinness was 62 trillion digits, so this new effort pushed that number nearly five times higher.

"Attaining a Guinness World Records title for the most accurate value of Pi is a tremendous achievement, emphasizing the courage of taking on a challenge and the power of great cooperation and teamwork," said Axel Stoermann, Vice President and CTO for Embedded Memory and SSD at Kioxia Europe.

"Kioxia America's successful collaboration with Linus Media Group enabled the demonstration of the robust capabilities of our NVMe SSDs under the most demanding of workloads. We will continue to advance the capabilities of our flash memory and SSD technology to support supercomputing applications," he added.

The Linus Tech Tips channel released a video documenting the effort which you can watch below. It also revealed the final digit of the record-breaking result. (Spoiler alert, the 300 trillionth digit of Pi is 5.)

This World Record took YEARS (and a Million dollars..) - YouTube Watch On