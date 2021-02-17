Samsung Galaxy A12 with 48MP quad-camera launched in India

Samsung has added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A12 in India. It is also the first A series device of the year.

”Continuing with the philosophy of bringing innovation for everyone, Samsung will herald yet another set of segment-first offerings, designed for the awesome generation and their emerging digital needs. We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device”, said Aditya Babbar, Director & Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specs and features

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Out of the box, it runs on One UI 2.5 atop Android 10. The plastic back has a matte finish along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The big talking point according to Samsung is the cameras: a 48MP primary camera (ISOCELL GM2), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera. The lenses are placed in a square housing on the back in a 2x2 configuration.

The display is a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an Infinity-V notch. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy A12 is rated at 5,000mAh, and also supports 15W adaptive fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 12,999 while the top model is priced at Rs 13,999. Colour options include black, blue and white. It will be available for buying starting today (February 17) at online and offline stores.

At that price, it will compete with the likes of the Poco M2 Pro, the Realme 7, the Nokia 5.3 as well as the upcoming Redmi Note 10.