Samsung develops 'thinnest' capacitor for 5G phones

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed a new multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) that is slimmer and capable of reducing high-frequency noise from 5G smartphone processor chips.

The 0.65mm ultra-slim 3-socket MLCC is claimed to be 18% thinner than previous products, and Samsung has already started to supply them to global smartphone companies.

Among others, it is likely to supply the capacitors for the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones launched by Samsung Electronics this month.

What is an MLCC?

There has been an increase in demand for slimmer components with the increase in the number of components and reduction in thickness of recent smartphones, with multi-functional and high-performance requirements, including 5G mobile communication and multi-cameras.

An MLCC, as we said multi-layer ceramic capacitor, is a core component of electronic devices. It controls the stable flow of current within electric circuits in smartphones and home appliances.

With more cars adopting electronics equipment, MLCCs are also increasingly used in automobiles.

According to Samsung, the slim 3-socket MLCC is the thinnest among 1209-size 3-socket MLCC, with size of 1209 (length 1.2mm, width 0.9mm) and thickness of 0.65mm.

Previous products had width of 0.8mm due to limitations in minimizing the internal dielectric layer.

Samsung MLCC (Image credit: Samsung)

Previous thickness reduced by 18%

The 3-socket MLCC adds one additional earth socket to the general MLCC and allows for reduction in high-frequency power noise.

"Samsung Electro-Mechanics increased the freedom of smartphone design by reducing the previous thickness by 18% by applying independent thin layer molding technology and superfine dielectric layer," a press statement from the company said.

Doo Young Kim, Head of the Component Unit at Samsung Electro-Mechanics, said “There has been a massive increase in miniature, high-performance, and highly-reliable MLCC demand with the commercialization of 5G mobile communication and electrification of automobiles. Samsung Electro-Mechanics will secure a leading position in the market by strengthening its distinctive technology, including the internal development of core materials and internalization of equipment, and manufacturing capabilities”.

Via: Samsung Electro-Machanics