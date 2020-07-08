Samsung Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series of Smart TVs unveiled in India

Samsung has updated its Smart TV lineup in India with the launch of 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TVs and the affordable Unbox Magic 3.0 series. The new 2020 Crystal 4K UDH Tv lineup comes with bezel-less 4K display coupled with some interesting features like Dual LED backlighting, Multi-View and supports both Amazon Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby.

These smart TVs come bundled with various applications like YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SonyLIV, Voot. The bundled Samsung's remote comes with dedicated keys to Amazon's Prime Video, Netflix and Zee5.

Samsung is offering a two-year warranty – one-year standard warranty and a one-year extended warranty on the panel for this new range of TVs. Furthermore, the company introduced a cashback of up to 10 per cent on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and SBI Cards.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Price, features, and availability

Samsung claims that the Crystal TVs come with dynamic crystal display technology offering crisp and clear images. It offers life-like 4K quality and has AI capability to enhance the quality of regular content to 4K resolution. The Dual-LEDs present in the TV offers accurate contrast by intelligently optimizing colour tone according to the content displayed.

Multi-view feature divides the display into two different parts and shows two different feeds at the same time. This is helpful when you have multiple games being broadcast at the same time or you want to catch up your favourite game though do not want to miss out on the movie at the same time. The volume output also gets separated once you enter the multi-view mode.

It comes with an ability to pair with your smartphone with a tap while other key features include Ambient Mode and smart Adaptive sound that automatically adjusts the volume based on the content being shown.

The 2020 variants of Crystal 4K UHD TVs from Samsung are available in four different size variants starting from 43-inch and going all the way up to 75-inch. These models are available to purchase from all the Samsung retail partners. Pricing of these TVs is as below

Variant Price 43-inch Rs. 44,400 50-inch Rs. 60,900 55-inch Rs. 67,900 65-inch Rs. 132,000 75-inch Rs. 237,000

Unbox Magic 3.0 series price, features, and availability

The Unbox Magic 3.0 TVs are affordable LED TVs from Samsung. With the new normal in mind, these TVs offer the flexibility of transforming into a personal computer and allow users to create documents or work from the cloud. The TVs come with a dedicated music mode and features like Live Cast that allows users to cast content on the TV wirelessly, Auto Hot spot, content guide and more.

The Unbox Magic TVs are available in two different size variants. The 32-inch TV is available at a price of Rs. 20,900 while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 41,900