Samsung Big TV Festival: Check out the details on the offers and discounts

Consumer electronics brand Samsung has announced its 'Big TV Festival' that offers price discounts and offers on 55 inches and above QLED and UHD premium range of televisions.

Customers looking at upgrading to larger screen televisions can avail special deals with assured gifts on purchase of 55-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs and UHD TVs.

The special offers, which can be availed till January 31, 2022, is on at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

Here are the deals

Customers who purchase 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs are assured of a free soundbar worth Rs 94,990.

On the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 75-inch UHD TV, 65-inch & 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 65-inch & 55-inch QLED TVs, consumers will get Galaxy A7 LTE Tab worth Rs 21,999 as a free gift.

Consumers can also avail up to 20% cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with EMI options starting at Rs 1,990 on Samsung’s 55-inch and above premium range of televisions, Samsung India said in a press release.

“With the growing popularity of in-home entertainment, the demand for large screen TVs is surging. With a host of differentiated content being consumed on TVs, premium viewing and audio experience is one of the key drivers in adoption of larger screen televisions,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said.

As a part of these offers, Samsung QLED TVs will additionally come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Consumers will also get one-year standard and one-year additional warranty on other Samsung TVs.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR. Samsung 8K QLED TVs have 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV.

Samsung has not listed the prices of all models on the website, especially some of the bigger sizes.

