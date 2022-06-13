Samsung affordable 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Smart LED TV launched in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung has added the affordable 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Smart LED TV to its range of products in India. This TV supports UHD resolution, HDR10+, One Billion True Colors, and the Crystal 4K processor.

According to the company, the TV also comes equipped with advanced gaming-focused features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator which offer better frame transition and low latency for an enhanced gaming experience.

The retail price of the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has been set at Rs. 35,990. It will be available to [purchase via Samsung’s official online store, Amazon (opens in new tab) as well as Flipkart (opens in new tab). The Amazon listing also reveals a 55-inch variant, however, the pricing of this larger variant hasn’t been revealed yet.

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon is offering a year’s subscription to Prime Videos if the TV is purchased from Amazon. In case it’s purchased via Flipkart, customers will get a complimentary subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar. Additionally, there is a 10 per cent discount on transactions made through SBI credit cards.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Smart LED TV comes with a Bezel-less design and has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby that allows users to search for content and operate the TV with their voice.

Unlike most affordable LED TVs, this TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system. This means that this TV doesn’t have access to Google Play Store but allows users to download applications off the Tizen store from Samsung and supports OTT applications like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5 and YouTube etc.

The display on this TV offers a 50Hz refresh rate and comes with a 20W speaker system. Last but not the least, there is a PC mode built-in as well that allows users to transform this TV into a personal computer and work from the cloud - similar to the Smart Monitor M8 that was recently launched here.