Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-reserve in India

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8, which was announced some time back, is now available to pre-reserve in India. The monitor comes in a slim form factor and its design seems to be heavily inspired by Apple’s iMac monitors.

Though the biggest difference here is that the Samsung monitor runs on Tizen operating system and can be used as a standalone computing device as it doesn’t need a CPU or a computer to run basic tasks. These tasks can include streaming content via platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV.

It even allows you to remotely access another PC, use Microsoft 365 programs and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX for seamless working.

(Image credit: Samsung)

To help make your remote working experience seamless, there is a detachable magnetic SlimFit Cam that supports Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions to follow and capture an individual speaker. The monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo etc.

For those interested in the technical specifications, this is a 32-inch monitor that supports UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160-pixels resolution) and a 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of its build, the monitor is just 11.4mm thick and is considerably thinner than its predecessor. Like its counterpart, even the M8 comes in a slew of colour options. It even comes with a wireless remote to easily access the content of your choice.

In terms of connectivity, it has a USB-C port that can help hook up to a PC, up to 65W charging and data transfer, a Micro HDMI port, a second USB-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 5.

How to pre-reserve Samsung Smart Monitor M8 – Price, offers and benefits

While the company hasn’t announced the retail pricing of this monitor, it has revealed a set of offers and benefits for the users who pre-reserve the Smart Monitor M8 (opens in new tab) during the week of June 3 to June 8.

To pre-reserve this monitor, you’ll be expected to pay Rs. 3000 upfront, however, the company is offering a coupon of Rs. 5000, a pair of Galaxy Buds and a wireless keyboard to go along with the display.

Additionally, if you decide to purchase the monitor on June 10 during the Samsung Live event, the company is offering an extra Rs. 3000 off along with vouchers from The Body Shop and Make My Trip.

This near bezel-less monitor could be ideal for people looking to get a single device for web browsing, streaming content, attending meetings and collaborating online.