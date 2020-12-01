Renders suggest that the Galaxy A32 may come with a unique design

Samsung is known for launching numerous similar-looking devices. So, when you come across a leak or a render showing an upcoming smartphone with a unique design it instantly grabs your attention. Such is the case with the upcoming Galaxy A32 smartphone.

The renders that have surfaced online suggest the phone may come with a flat rear panel, unlike other Samsung phones that have a slightly curved back offering an easy grip on large-bodied devices. The front of the device may still have a flat display.

Since these renders have been shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, who is known for accurate leaks, in all likelihood the phone may look exactly the when launched. Apart from the flat rear panel of the phone, the camera setup on the phone looks very different from what we are used to seeing these days.

According to the leak, the Galaxy A32 may come with a quad-camera setup aligned vertically in one corner, however, unlike other phones, you may not see a camera island housing the camera modules. Instead, the three sensors seem to protrude directly from the plastic rear panel while a yet unknown fourth sensor sits flush with the body, right beneath the flash.

The phone may house a 6.5-inch display with an infinity-V Display. Since the Galaxy A32 is expected to be a mid-range device, you can expect the presence of a headphone jack, thinner bezels on the three sides while a relatively ‘thicker’ chin at the bottom and a physical fingerprint scanner housed under the power button at the side frame of the phone.

Looking at the recent Samsung mid-range phones, the Galaxy M32 may also come with a massive battery pack. The size of the phone measuring at 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm and the presence of a USB Type C charging port also hint towards a beefier battery.

There is no clarity as to when the phone will be unveiled, however, with Xiaomi toppling Apple to become the number three smartphone brand globally, Samsung will want to ensure that it sells as many phones as possible to maintain a healthy lead from its Chinese competitor.