Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to have the same price as the Z Fold 2

We’re still about six months away from the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 , but that hasn’t deterred even the smallest developments from becoming headlines today. Perhaps that’s an indication of how much interest there is for foldables. A new leak now confirms one of the most important aspects — the price of Samsung’s next flagship foldable.

A reliable Samsung leakster, who goes by the name of Mauri QHD, took to Twitter to hint that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will the same price as the Z Fold 2 . For reference, that is about $2,000 in the US or Rs 1,49,999 in India.

Fold 3same price atm pic.twitter.com/7z0tgfDdqrNovember 26, 2020

While Samsung remains the only high-end foldable smartphone maker once again, the Z Fold 3 is expected to bring plenty of upgrades across the board. Along with the usual spec bumps, it is likely to move to a new type of UTG display which will be more durable and scratch-resistant than the current plastic implementations. This is also said to enable S-Pen stylus functionality, borrowing the Note series’ headlining feature. There will also be other minor durability upgrades with the design, while a patent even suggested that Samsung is exploring the idea of having an RGB strip on the hideaway hinge.

The leak about the pricing, while surprising, isn’t unfathomable. With Samsung considering replacing the Note series with the Z Fold series starting 2021, it will have to ensure that the offerings are priced in the same segment. Samsung is also said to be working on some affordable foldables to extend its lead in the category and potentially making foldables mainstream.