Reliance Jio’s revised unlimited data plans vs the competition

Reliance Jio has announced reaching a groundbreaking 100 million customers, and with it the end of the Welcome Offer which gave subscribers access to free unlimited data. However, the carrier has mentioned that it will continue to offer unlimited data to customers for Rs 303 per month. The carrier will continue to offer free voice calls with roaming as usual. This offer will be valid for the first 100 million customers who sign up for a membership of Jio Prime, priced at Rs 99 per year.

But considering that you’re getting unlimited data for just Rs 303 per month, it doesn’t sound like a bad deal. This is the network’s way of keeping existing users on board, although it’s not particularly the best strategy. So how does Jio’s revised offer fare when compared to the competition? Well, let’s have a look.

We’re only having a look at the data plans here, as voice call rates don’t necessarily remain the same between other carriers. Also, Jio offers calls for free anyway, so it has an advantage over the rest. Bear in mind that data costs will differ between circles, so the prices listed below might not be the same across all states.

To start off, Airtel’s 2GB data costs Rs 296, the 5GB plan costs Rs 497, while the 10GB plan costs Rs 999.

Vodafone’s 2GB data will set you back by Rs 348 whereas the 3GB data plan costs Rs 647 and the 5GB plan has been priced at Rs 849. Lastly, the 10GB data plan will cost Rs 999.

Idea Cellular is offering 2GB of 3G/4G data for Rs 448, 5GB for Rs 599, and 10GB for Rs 1346.

Taking the competition into account, it seems like Airtel is perhaps the only company that comes close to competing with Reliance Jio. We also have to remember the fact that Jio doesn’t enjoy the coverage that Airtel does. So for the initial few days, it seems like Airtel will continue to remain the favorite, in terms of network connectivity anyway. Jio, however, has promised to expand its networks drastically by the end of 2017 with the aim to become accessible to 99% of Indians. Will the carrier be successful in achieving its target? Only time will tell.