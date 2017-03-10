Reliance Communication offers 1GB data for Rs. 49 under 'Joy of Holi' offer

After the official roll out of Reliance Jio, many telecom giants including Reliance Communications faced a huge drop in numbers. The company on Friday came up with a new offer that gives 1GB of data to its customers in just Rs. 49. To match up with the free calling plans offered by all the major networks, Reliance Communication is also offering a Rs. 149 plan, which offers 3GB of 4G data and unlimited local and STD calls within its network.

The company is calling it the ‘Joy of Holi’ offer that comes with a validity of 28 days.

RCom has also added different variants of the unlimited data plan for its 3G and 2G customers. It includes unlimited data access at Rs. 99 for 3G customers, while 2G customers can avail unlimited data for Rs. 49.

"With this launch, all new 4G customers of Reliance Communications will get 1GB of data access offered at just Rs. 49 while 3GB of data access can be availed for only Rs. 149, along with free and unlimited on-net local and STD calls, valid for 28 days," a company release said.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir, it has announced 3G plans which allows 3G customers to get unlimited 3G data bundled with Rs. 20 talk-time on recharge of Rs. 99.

This 3G plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and all the voice calls will be charged at 25 paise per minute.

In Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (E), Uttar Pradesh (W), Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chennai, RCom customers can now avail unlimited 2G data data for just Rs. 49. Like the 3G plan, the 2G customers will also get Rs. 20 talk-time with 28 days of validity and the call charges will be 25 paise per minute.

We recently saw Airtel, Idea and Vodafone coming up with revised data plans after Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance Jio’s upcoming plans. Reliance Communication is the latest member to enter the race providing unlimited data at cheaper rates.