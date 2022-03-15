RedmiBook Pro 2022 with Intel Core Gen 12 CPUs set for March 17 debut

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi is all set to launch its updated RedmiBook Pro lineup in China on March 17. The company has confirmed the launch date via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

It is during the same launch event that the company will also unveil its much-hyped and awaited Redmi K50 lineup of phones. Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group China and GM of the Redmi brand has shared the launch date on Weibo and the poster says, “challenge the peak performance of thin and light notebooks.”

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Weibing had hinted that this launch event will be an important event for Redmi this year and will see multiple devices being updated with the latest hardware. The teaser itself hints that the laptops will focus on performance and will come in a thin and light avatar. To recall the RedmiBook Pro 2022 is a successor to the RedmiBook Pro that was launched in India early last year.

It is expected that the RedmiBook Pro 2022 might come in multiple variants. And one of the variants was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform hinting at the presence of a high-end 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor.

The benchmark scores of 800 on the single-core benchmark and 11872 on the multi-core test are a clear indicator of the improved performance of the laptops over its predecessor.

RedmiBook Pro 2022 Specifications (Expected)

These laptops had earlier been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification platform revealing some very important details. The report hinted that the company might announce seven different variants of RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 during this launch event.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 is expected to come in three variants with RMA2201-AG, RMA2201-BB, and RMA2201-BG as the model numbers. The RedmiBook Pro 15 might have four new variants bearing RMA2202-AD, RMA2202-BD, RMA2202-AI, and RMA2202-BI as model numbers.

The fact that these laptops might come in two different screen sizes of 14-inch display and 15.6-inch display is self-explanatory. Though we also know that this lineup will have Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and will ship with Windows 11 out of the box.

RedmiBook Pro 2022 India launch

Though it is too early to predict the launch details of these laptops in India. However, the company might upgrade the current offerings with the latest configurations. Xiaomi introduced two different laptops in India last year - RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition.

These are powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake H35 series processor and 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, respectively. These laptops are priced in sub-Rs. 50,000 price category making them ideal for remote working and e-learning.