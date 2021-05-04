Redmi to unveil an affordable smartwatch on May 13 in India

The now-independent Redmi has been slowly expanding its portfolio in India with new products and categories. Next up, it is looking to grab a piece of the budget smartwatch market .

On May 13, the Redmi Note 10S will come to India as Xiaomi’s first new launch after the nationwide lockdown. Now, the company has teased that it will share the stage with a smartwatch — which will be a first for Redmi. The only other wearable from the sub-brand is the Redmi Smart Band from late last year.

The teasers do not reveal the final name of the smartwatch, but does give us a good idea of what it will look like. Based on the renders, it looks quite similar to the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite . The Redmi Smartwatch could very well be a rebranded version of that with some changes for the Indian variant.

Converted pricing comes up to around Rs 6,150, but the price in India is likely to be different.

Redmi Watch specs and features

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The teaser page reveals more details about the Redmi watch. It has a large square colour display that supports touch input. Owing to a predominantly plastic built, it will be relatively lightweight. It will also be one of the few wearables in this price segment to offer in-built GPS for tracking runs and workouts without the phone.

For fitness, the Redmi smartwatch can track 11 kinds of workouts such as walking, running, cricket, cycling, freestyle and even swimming. Needless to say, the entire package will be water-resistant. Sleep tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, and guided breathing exercises will also be available. Notably, SpO2 tracking seems omitted.

The company claims that the wearable will have over 200 watch faces available at launch. It’s unclear if this means 200 entirely unique designs or slight variations and customizations.

With the launch just about a week away, we expect Redmi India to share more details about its first smartwatch in the coming days.