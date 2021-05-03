Redmi Note 10S to launch on May 13 in India

Redmi Note 10S will launch in India on May 13 as the fourth member of the Redmi Note 10 family. The Redmi Note 10S will join the vanilla Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India.

The company today confirmed the launch date as well as the availability. The Redmi Note 10S will be available on Amazon and the teaser for the same is already live on the e-commerce platform with some details of the upcoming phone.

Mi Fans, get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of 'em all.Savage #Performance meets Stunning #Camera with all-new #RedmiNote10S. ⚡Join us as we unveil this BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May! 🏡RT & get notified: https://t.co/TnHWHCOAYNI ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/FfADJkHA5HMay 3, 2021 See more

Redmi Note 10S specs

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The details of the Redmi Note 10S were leaked a couple of weeks back which revealed RAM, storage, color options ahead of the India launch. The Redmi Note 10S in India is tipped to come in three configurations - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. In terms of color options, the device is said to come in White, Grey, and Blue. It is also worth noting that the vanilla Redmi Note 10 is available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB combo in India and the Note 10s will come with 8GB of RAM.

Recently, the Redmi Note 10 price was hiked in India by Rs 500, the Redmi Note 10S might be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,500 in India. Recently Redmi India also teased a unique-looking box which revealed some features of the device. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be the first phone from Mi India to run on MIUI 12.5 out of the box and at the event on May 13, the company is also expected to announce the rollout of features of MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming-centric chipset, an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs clocking at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores. Graphics are handled by Mali-G76 GPU, clocked up to 900 MHz.

There is a quad-camera stack with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor ─ the rear camera is an upgrade from what we’ve seen on the Redmi Note 10. For selfies, there is a 13MP punch-hole camera. Powering the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Type-C fast charging support.

