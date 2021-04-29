Redmi Note 10 price in India hiked — two months after launch

Xiaomi India has hiked the Redmi Note 10 price in India. The Redmi Note 10 budget phone is the cheapest one among the Redmi Note 10 series which was unveiled in March along. With the new pricing, the Redmi Note 10 will now cost Rs 500 more than the launch price.

In India, the Redmi Note 10 was launched with Rs 11,999 price tag for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 6GB+128GB variant. After the price hike, the 4GB+64GB will cost Rs 12,499 and the 6GB+128GB will cost Rs 14,499. The new pricing is already being reflected on Amazon.in as well as Mi.com.

We also reached out to the Xiaomi India team and they did confirm the price hike.

Redmi Note 10 new pricing Redmi Note 10 Launch price New price 4+64GB Rs 11,999 Rs 12,499 6+!28GB Rs 13,999 Rs 14,499

On Mi.com the Redmi Note 10 is will start shipping from April 30 while on Amazon a few variants are available for shipping. The device is available in Aqua Green, Shadow Black, and Frost White color options.

Redmi Note 10 specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a Super AMOLED display spanning over a 6.43-inch screen with a Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also has Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

On the inside, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 678 octa-core chipset built on top of an 11nm process. In the camera department, the device sports a 48MP Sony IMX582 main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 13MP shooter.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. A 5,000mAh battery unit powers the device which is backed by a 33W fast charger. In terms of ergonomics, the Redmi Note 10 measures just 8.2mm and 178.8 grams. The fingerprint scanner is now embedded in the power button on the side.

Xiaomi has come up with a new design language for the Redmi Note 10 series which it calls Evol. Basically, it is a polycarbonate back and the camera module that is designed to look like it's a premium phone.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Redmi Note 10 specs

Processor: Snapdragon 678

Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz

RAM: 4/6GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.0, microSD card support

Rear camera: 48+8+2+2MP

Front camera: 13MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging

OS: Android 11, MIUI 12

Weight: 178.8 grams

Thickness: 8.2mm

Colours: Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White

