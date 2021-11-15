Redmi Smart Band Pro tipped to launch on November 30th

Redmi Smart Band Pro that made its debut in China is reportedly all set to go official in India soon. It is suspected that the direct successor of the Redmi Smart Band could land alongside the much-rumoured Redmi Note 11T 5G in the country on November 30th.

The band has reportedly already made a visit to BIS certification, which suggests an imminent launch in the country. And, now a new report reaffirms the possibility and also shares an expected launch date.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

Being a Pro model, the wearable brings upgrades in terms of battery life and other features to the table. The Redmi Band was plagued with issues like bad touch response and inconsistent battery life. The Pro model not only resolves those issues, well, at least on paper but gains a bigger battery capacity that aims to deliver a longer backup compared to its predecessor.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 282-pixel density. It packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of usage in power-saving mode.

Just like the predecessor, the new wearable is also 5ATM certified, which makes it dust and water-resistant to some extent. The Redmi Smart Band Pro supports Bluetooth v5.0, unlike the Smart Band that offered an old connectivity Bluetooth option.

Under the hood, the Smart Band Pro has Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with handsets running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later using the Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite apps.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro continues to feature heart rate monitoring but adds SpO2 monitoring as well - which has become a norm with most fitness wearables these days.

It offers sleep quality tracking and includes several workout modes. Other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more. It also supports music control, weather forecast, notification alerts, DND, incoming call alerts, timers, and so on.

It is currently unknown how much the Redmi Smart Band Pro would cost in India. For comparison, the wearable is suspected to go on sale in Europe for 59 euros, so expect it to be priced around Rs. 5000 in India.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!