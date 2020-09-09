Redmi Smart Band goes on sale today

The Redmi Smart Band will go on sale in India today. The budget fitness tracker was launched in India yesterday. The Redmi Smart Band is priced at Rs 1,599 and will be available on Amazon and Mi.com.

The watch comes with an interchangeable strap and is available in four strap colours - Black, Blue, Green, and Orange. It will go on sale at 1PM today.

Redmi Smart Band specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi Smart Band features a 1.08-inch colour display in a rectangular body. It is a touch screen panel with swipe gesture support. You get five levels of brightness to play with. Just below the display, you also get a capacitive button for controls or to jump to the home screen directly. Just like the last-gen Mi Band 4, the Redmi Smart Band also comes with support for the different watch faces. You get the option to choose the watch face from an online store within the companion Xiaomi Wear app.

With a single charge, the Redmi Band will last for two weeks and it charges via directly plugging into a USB Type-A port. Coming to the features of the Redmi Smart Band, it is a fitness tracker at its core and can track your workouts such as outdoor running, walking, treadmill, cycling, and freestyle.

It will also display the number of steps taken, calories burned, distance travelled, and ideal alerts when you are sitting ideal for an hour. Furthermore, there is a heart rate monitor that you can set from 1-minute interval to 30 minutes interval.

The Redmi Smart Band harnesses Bluetooth 4.2 and can be connected to your smartphone via Xiaomi Wear application. It is also capable of showing you the notification that you get on your phone from all the apps; However, you don't have an option to respond.

There is also the convenient raise to wake feature and when you lose your band, you can use the application to find the band and vice versa. Other features of the Redmi Smart Band include weather, alarms, sleep tracking, music control, stopwatch, 5ATM water-resistant, caller ID, and timer.