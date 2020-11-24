Redmi Note 9 5G series confirmed to get big chipset upgrades

Just when we thought that the series was finally over, Xiaomi announced that it has two more devices in the pipeline in the form of the Redmi Note 9 5G series . With the launch slated for later this week, the company shared some more details about its upcoming products.

The series had its first product launched in March in the form of the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. In the subsequent months, it was joined by siblings at lower price points. With the November 26 launch of the Redmi Note 9 5G series, the lineup is expected to expand to higher price points and a new spec sheet. While quite a few details have leaked recently, the company has now confirmed some of them to keep the hype going.

Redmi Note 9 5G Geekbench listing (Image credit: Geekbench)

Lu Weibing, Redmi’s GM in China, has confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is Qualcomm’s newest mid-range platform which also supports 5G, along with enhanced AI performance and 192MP camera support. This will be the first time a Redmi Note device will be so powerful.

Other leaked specifications circulating on Weibo state that the phone will have a 108MP primary camera, a 120Hz display, 33W fast charging and more. These fall in line with previous rumours, and might just be true. If these specs seem familiar, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite has the same internals for the most part. It could be another rebranding effort, but we will reserve comments for the launch.

Its affordable counterpart, the Redmi Note 9 5G was also recently spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing some of the specifications. As previous reports stated, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. This is an octa-core processor built on a 7nm process with support for dual-standard 5G. The listed model had 8GB of RAM but there must be other variants as well. Other specifications will be a lot more ordinary, with a 48MP camera stack, a 5,000mAh battery and a 60Hz display.

The smartphones will be unveiled in China later this week, but there are signs of them making their way to India at a later stage. Considering the lineup that already exists, we could see them launch with a different name.