Redmi Note 11T 5G to go on sale today - price, availability, specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G goes on sale today. The smartphone rolled out a week ago and will be available on both the official website of Mi and Amazon India. The device is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 launched recently in China.

The handset brings considerable upgrades as compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 10T. Some of the key highlights include a powerful rear camera setup, adaptive refresh rate, fast charging support, 5G network supporting processor, etc.

Redmi Note 11T 5G pricing, availability and offers

The Redmi Note 11T 5G starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM variant paired with 64GB onboard storage. The next variant, with 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage, will be available at a price of Rs 15,999. The high-end variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage will be available at a price of Rs 18,999.

The devices are available in three color options - Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White and Matte Black. The sale is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST via Amazon.

Xiaomi is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 as an introductory offer. Furthermore the brand has also collaborated with ICICI bank to give an additional Rs 1,000 off to ICICI bank customers.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Redmi note 11T 5G packs a 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display of the smartphone is IPX53 certified and is protected with the Corning Gorilla glass. The smartphone operates on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.

The device is powered by MediaTek Diemsnity 810 chipset and coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM. Not only this, but the device also has virtual RAM enhancement feature providing up to 3GB additional RAM in case of requirement.

Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The device features a 16MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The device draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery, and it also supports 33W Pro fast charging.