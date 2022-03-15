Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus goes on first sale today via Amazon

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s affordable 5G phone Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will start retailing from today onwards. The phone was launched recently alongside the Redmi Note Pro and an affordable fitness tracker – Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a stylish mid-range device that sits on top of the Redmi Note 11 lineup and comes equipped with a 6.67 Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which the company claims can last for two days. Other key specifications of the phone include up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus price, availability and launch offers

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will start retailing for the first time starting 12 noon today and will be available via Mi.com or Amazon India. The phone comes in three different variants – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The pricing of these variants can be found below.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus price in India 6/128 GB 8/128 GB 8/256 GB Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Rs. 20,999 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 24,999

In terms of launch offers, the company is offering a Rs. 1000 discount for HDFC cardholders bringing the effective price down to Rs. 19,999, Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999. Additionally, if you plan to upgrade your existing Redmi Note phone, the company is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000 over and above the normal exchange price.

The phone comes in Stealth Black, Mirage Blue, and Phantom White colour options. Most importantly, Xiaomi has revealed that the price of this phone is introductory and is subject to change due to the instability in component pricing. However, it didn’t clarify when the price is likely to be bumped up.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications and features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inches AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The display on this phone comes with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate making it ideal for gaming as well.

The phone packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with an integrated Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has a triple-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 108MP snapper coupled with an 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It also comes with dual stereo speakers, a headphone jack, IP53 splash-proof design, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging over the USB Type C port. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, though it is still based on Android 11 – which is slightly disappointing as most new phones have started shipping with Android 12 already.