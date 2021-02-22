Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could also launch in India next week

The Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India next week, marking its global debut. While model-specific information is still scarce, a new development suggests there will be a third model in the family — the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to share that there will be three devices in the series, viz. the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. He further states that the top-of-the-line model will have 128GB of storage with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and will be available in black, bronze and blue colourways.

What else is launching besides the #RedmiNote10 and #RedmiNote10Pro?Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It will come in 2 storage variants & 3 color options, same as the Note 10 Pro.-6+128GB, 8+128GB-Black, Bronze & Blue#RedmiNote10ProMaxPlease link & credit: https://t.co/eddP0TAUeu https://t.co/9ALaiFLWdFFebruary 20, 2021

This is the first time we’re hearing of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, but it doesn’t entirely come as a surprise. Last year’s Redmi Note 9 series had the same three models, just that they weren’t all unveiled together.

As the Indian launch will be the global debut of the series, there’s not a lot of information currently available. If the leaks and rumours are anything to go by, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications should include the Snapdragon 732G chipset, a camera array helmed by a 108MP primary sensor, a large battery with 33W fast charging and a new design language that will be shared with the upcoming flagship Redmi K40 in China.

On the other hand, Redmi India has already revealed some key aspects of the phones in hopes to keep the hype up. Firstly, this will be the first time the Redmi Note series will offer AMOLED displays – a rarity in this segment. The screen will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass while the entire body will be IP52 water-resistant. The new design is also claimed to be lighter and slimmer without compromising on the battery capacity.

The lower variants are likely to opt for a different chipset, with a lower resolution camera and a slower display.

With the Redmi Note 10 launch slated for March 4, details about all the announcements should not be too far. We’re also expecting to hear about the Xiaomi Mi 11 India launch soon after.