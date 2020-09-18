Redmi 9i to go on sale in India today: price, availability, and specs

Xiaomi's latest budget phone, the Redmi 9i will be up on sale today for the time. The newest Redmi 9 series device was unveiled in India earlier this week.

The Redmi 9i will go on sale at 12 noon today via Flipkart. The Redmi 9i base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 8,299. And, the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,299. The device will be available in three colour options - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

Check the out Redmi 9i on Flipkart 4GB + 64GB: Rs 7,999 4GB + 128GB: Rs 8,799View Deal

Redmi 9i specs

Starting off with the display, you get a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light. It sports a water-drop notch at the front which houses the selfie camera. On the inside, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clocked at 2GHz. The PowerVR GE8320 GPU will take care of graphics.

The Redmi 9i comes in two storage options with 4GB of RAM common across the variants. You can opt between 64GB and 128GB storage options. Additionally, you also get a microSD card slot which can further expand your storage. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is capable of 1000 recharge cycles.

For optics, the Redmi 9i is said to come with a 13MP shooter at the rear and a 5MP selfie snapper. The camera comes with a bunch of shooting modes including HDR, portrait, AI modes, and filters. And, finally, as for software, the Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12 out of the box which is based on Android 10.