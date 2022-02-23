Redmi 10A appears on TENAA certification website - launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Redmi 10A China variant has been spotted on the TENAA certification website. The smartphone previously appeared on the 3C certification website carrying the model number 220233LC. According to a report by Playfuldroid, the latest listing of the smartphone revealed the complete specifications of the device. However, we don't have any design renders to tell you what the smartphone will look like.

It is going to be the successor of Redmi 9A, which was launched back in 2020. To recall, the smartphone comes with features like a 6.53-inch HD+ display, Helio G25 processor, multiple storage variants, and a 13MP AI sensor. We can assume that the upcoming Redmi 10A is going to be an upgrade over its predecessor.

Redmi 10A rumored specifications

Redmi 10A may get a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 720x1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The processor of the device is unknown, but we know by the listing that it will be an octa-core processor with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The smartphone will be most probably based on the Android 11 operating system.

It will have multiple RAM storage variants, including 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and maybe 8GB of internal storage. The storage options might include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB onboard storage. Furthermore, the device could also ship with a 256GB storage variant. In terms of optics, the smartphone will flaunt a 13MP rear shooter and a 5MP front sensor.

Redmi 10A will draw power from a 4,900mAh battery with a 10W charging support for a moderate charging speed. The smartphone could ship in different colours, including pink, grey, blue, orange, silver, red, black, green, yellow, white, and violet. It may measure 164.9x77x9mm -and will weigh around 194 grams.

There has been no word regarding the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor in the device. Expectations are that it will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Nonetheless, Redmi can also ditch that as the brand has already done so in budget smartphones launched previously.

