Realme X3 SuperZoom specs and design surface a week before the launch

Realme is no stranger to having multiple variants of a device at multiple price points. The upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom will sit right under its latest flagship, while focussing heavily on its cameras.

As the name suggests, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will offer extreme levels of optical zoom. In fact, it will be Realme’s first smartphone to sport a periscopic camera. It will make its global debut in Europe on May 26, and is expected to land in India in the coming months.

Interestingly, a website called TechHangout shared some of its coverage (taken down now) on the Realme X3 SuperZoom prematurely, which was spotted by leakster Ishan Agarwal .

A closer look at the periscopic camera (Image credit: TechHangout)

Let’s start with the cameras, as that’s what is likely to be the forte of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It is tipped to sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 119-degree field-of-view, an 8MP f/3.4 periscopic telephoto lens with OIS, capable of 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera along with a secondary camera whose details were not specified.

On the inside, it is powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Realme’s decision to opt for last year’s silicon is not entirely surprising, as the Snapdragon 865 is known to be significantly more expensive and inefficient.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Gorilla Glass 5 protection will also make the cut. The fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the power button on the right. A 4,200mAh battery will power the device, along with 30W SuperDart charging.

The Realme X3 series will also include a budget smartphone. It will be among the many devices that Realme will unveil that week, including its smart TV, the Realme smartwatch and even a pair of new TWS earbuds.