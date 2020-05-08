Realme X3 SuperZoom could sport a 60x periscopic zoom camera

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the company's upcoming much-awaited affordable flagship, with a big emphasis on photography. Staying true to its name, it could sport a periscopic camera with up to 60x zoom.

As per a leakster, the Realme X3 SuperZoom could have zooming capabilities to hit 60x. This is obviously a hybrid zoom, with only the initial bit being optical. However, this could imply that it will opt for a periscopic camera with folded optics to be able to zoom that far. A special "Starry mode" is also mentioned to shoot the Milky Way Galaxy, a feat that even full-fledged cameras struggle with.

Here's some exclusive leak for you guys:realme X3 SuperZoom will support upto 60x Zoom & it will come with a "Starry Mode" feature that will help you to capture Milky Way shots (Yes, you've read it right, Milky Way!)I'm already excited about this device. What about you?May 7, 2020



Periscope zoom cameras were usually found only on premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei’s P30 Pro, among others. However, now mid-tier devices like the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G are offering it much to the delight of consumers looking to buy an affordable ultra zoom capable smartphone .

As per recently revealed benchmark scores and certifications, the device is likely to be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset and a massive 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging capability.