Realme X2 Indian pricing leaked a day before the launch

The Realme X2 is probably one of the longest-teased phones, with the original confirmation coming in September. With finally just a day left for the launch, we also get our first glimpse at what these devices could be priced at.

The Realme X2’s existence was confirmed in September at the Realme XT’s launch event and was later slated to launch in December. It was initially called the Realme XT 730G but was (thankfully) changed to Realme X2. It will now be the company’s best mid-range smartphone, second only to the flagship Realme X2 Pro.

I have an amazing leak for you all, thanks to someone at the #realme launch rehearsal 😉. #realmeX2 will be priced at ₹19,999 for 6+128GB variant and ₹20,999 for 8+128GB! First smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 730G under 20k and first sale on 20th! What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/TzIvw4Ha2wDecember 16, 2019

The leaked pricing comes from leakster Ishan Agrawal, who’s had a pretty decent track record with leaks of this nature. The tweet is justified with an image of the pricing slide, presumably from a keynote rehearsal.

As seen here, the Realme X2 will apparently be priced at Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs 20,999 to take the RAM up to 8GB. The first sale is on December 20 and will come with offers from MobiKwik and Reliance Jio. Colour options include Pearl Green, Pearl Blue, and Pearl White.

If this pricing is accurate, the Realme X2 will be the cheapest phone in the Indian market to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, narrowly beating the Xiaomi Redmi K20 for the same configuration. The Snapdragon 730G was announced earlier this year and is supposed to be almost as powerful as the flagship Snapdragon 845 from two generations ago.

The rest of the specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC charging, a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, followed by an ultra-wide shooter, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. It will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display on the front with a water-drop notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This pricing seems to make sense, but we’d suggest taking it with a grain of salt till we get the official pricing. The slide doesn’t mention the previously-mentioned Avacado Green and Star Wars edition devices. If there are any hardware/design changes with the special edition, it could be priced a little higher. If not, those could just be alternate names for the green and purple gradient finishes.