Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Realme Narzo 30 5G variant and Realme Buds Q2 will go on sale for the first time in India today at noon. The Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Buds Q2 were launched alongside the Realme Narzo 30 (4G) and Realme smart TV 32-inch FHD.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, sports a 90Hz display, and comes with a big 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Buds Q2 offers ANC on budget and also comes with up to 28 hours of playback time.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specs and features

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 in India for the sole 6GB+128GB model and will be available in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colour options.

In terms of offers, you can get Rs 1,00 flat off with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transaction. Additionally, you can also avail 7% instant discount on EMI transactions using YES bank credit cards and 5% unlimited cash back with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

(Image credit: Realme)

The star of the show here is the budget 5G chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The chipset also supports a 5G network with support for multiple bands. In India, the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of display, the Nrzo 30 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is also thin and light with just 8.5 mm thickness and 185 grams weight. The device runs off a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the optics department, the device comes with a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera.

Realme Buds Q2 TWS specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds Q2 is the cheapest true wireless earbuds to offer active noise cancellation. On the inside, the buds come with a 10mm bass boost driver. The Buds Q2 are powered by a Realme R2 chipset which brings active noise cancelling capability up to 25dB. The same chipset is also present on the Realme Buds Air 2.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Buds Q2 harnesses Bluetooth 5.2. There are also dual microphones for calls and ENC will be activated for calls as well. The transparency mode is also said to make it into the cut along with 88ms low-latency gaming mode. As for the controls, the Realme Buds Q2 will have touch controls such as a double-tap, triple-tap, and long press.