Realme C35 to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Realme’s latest budget offering – the Realme C35 will start retailing in India today. The phone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and the first sale will start from 12 PM today.

This budget smartphone was recently introduced in the country and succeeds the Realme C25 that has been selling in the country for the good part of last year.

Though compared to the Realme C25 which retails at Rs. 9,999, the Realme C35 has been introduced at a starting price of Rs. 11,999. It comes with a modern design with flat sides, however, has a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery compared to the 6,000 mAh battery pack present on the predecessor.

In case you’re planning to get a budget smartphone for yourselves or your family members, let’s have a look at the Realme C35’s price, variants and introductory offers.

Realme C35 price in India and availability

The retail price of Realme C35 has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The top variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,999.

The phone is available in a couple of colour options - Glowing Black & Glowing Green. Though the phone will be available to purchase at Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels, the 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions is available only on Flipkart. This offer is available only from March 12 through March 17.

In case you decide to purchase the phone via Realme’s website, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs. 350 on MobiKwik payments or a cashback of up to Rs. 1000 when paid via Paytm. This offer is available till March 31.

Realme C35 specification and features

The Realme C35 is an entry-level phone that promises to offer a day-long battery life. It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display paired with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone supports storage expansion via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Realme C35 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro shooter, and a VGA B&W portrait sensor. The smartphone flaunts an 8MP selfie snapper for capturing selfies and video calls.

The phone draws power from a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system with Realme UI 2.0 on the top. Connectivity features include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, etc.