Realme C35 budget Android phone with 5000 mAh battery and 50MP camera launched

Realme, after three days of the announcement, has dropped the Realme C35 in the Indian market. The smartphone is the successor of the Realme C25 which was launched last year in the country. Realme C35 was previously rolled out in Thailand, and it had similar specifications as the Indian variant.

Considering the specifications, it doesn't seem like the device will be able to survive the competition in the market, even from other products by the same brand like Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 30A, etc. Talking about the design, it has a flat frame along with a polycarbonate rear panel.

The rear panel of the design offers an elegant look and has a camera module at the top left corner of the screen. The Realme branding can be seen at the bottom left corner. The volume rocker is situated at the left spine, and the power button is on the right spine. Realme C35 has thin bezels on the three sides and a comparatively thicker chin.

Realme C35 pricing and availability

Realme C35's 4GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM variant of the device with 64GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone is being shipped in two different colour variants, including Glowing Green and Glowing black. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on March 12 at 12 noon.

Realme C35 specifications

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on the Unisoc T616 processor and is based on the Android 11 operating system with Realme UI 2.0 on the top. The smartphone consists of 4GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card.

When it comes to the camera, Realme C35 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a VGA B&W portrait sensor. The smartphone flaunts an 8MP selfie snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The phone draws power from a 5000mAh battery, and it supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity features include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, etc.

