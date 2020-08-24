Realme C12 and Realme Buds Classic goes on sale in India

Realme’s latest affordable device, the Realme C12 will go on sale in India today for the first time. The device was recently launched in India alongside the Realme C15. Realme’s affordable earphone, the Realme Buds Classic will also go on sale in India today.

The Realme C12 is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. The Realme Bud classic is priced at Rs 399 and comes in Black and White colour options. Both will go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart and Amazon respectively.

Realme C12

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C12 features a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Realme C12 houses a triple camera stack at the rear with a 13MP(f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP(f/2.4) B&W shooter, and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, there is a 5MP(f/2.0) selfie shooter.

It packs in a massive 6000mAh battery. However, the charging speed is only 10W here with the micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include a dedicated micro SD card slot, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Buds Classic

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Buds Classic is an entry-level wired earphone with a 14.2mm large driver with more focus on the bass. It comes in half in-ear style design and there is a single in-line button with mic to control media and accept/reject calls. And, lastly, they also feature Realme’c iconic cable organizer in yellow colour. They are available in White and Black colour options.