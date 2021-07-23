Realme Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo launched in India

Realme has launched a slew of new products in India that include the Realme Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo. These new earbuds are already available globally.

The three new true wireless earbuds have been launched alongside the Realme Watch Series 2. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is available in Bass Gray, and Bass Yellow colours. While the Buds Wireless 2 Neo and the Realme Buds Q2 will be available in Blue and Black options.

Price and availability

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 has been priced at Rs 2,299 which will be available from July 26 for an introductory offer of Rs 1,999 on Flipkart. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo has a price of Rs 1,499 and will be available from July 26 for an introductory offer of Rs 1,399 on Amazon.

Last but not last, the Realme Buds Q2 Neo has been priced at Rs 1,599 and will be available from July 29 for an introductory offer of Rs 1,299 on Flipkart

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Buds Wireless 2: Specs and details

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is the successor to the Realme Buds Wireless, and comes with active noise cancellation up to 25dB. It also supports LDAC Hi-Res audio and super quick charge. Additionally, you also get AI noise cancellation for calls. These are in-ear style earbuds with a large 13.6mm bass boost driver.

Further, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 also offers transparency mode. It uses the Realme R2 chipset which is also used on the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds. This product is also tuned in collaboration with The Chainsmokers. On a single charge, the Buds Wireless 2 is rated to last up to 22 hours of music playback and a quick 10 minute delivers up to 12 hours of playback.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 88ms super-low-latency, magnetic instant connect, Google fast pair, quick switch, IPX5 rating, and Realme Link app support.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo: Specs and details

These wireless earphones harness Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming audio and is paired with 11.2mm bass boost drivers with an emphasis on bass. These are also in-ear style earphones which means you’ll get some additional eartips in the box. The earphones just weigh 23.1 grams.

For calls, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo cancels out the environmental noise, thanks to the ENC and offers better audio quality. There is also a dedicated gaming mode that takes the latency down to 88ms.

In terms of battery life, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo is said to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. A quick 10 minutes charge will offer up to 2 hours of music playback. The earphone uses a Type-C port for charging. As for the controls, you get in-line volume controls, and a multi-function button to pause/play and handle the phone calls.

These buds are magnetic like the last generation and support magnetic instant connection as well. It is also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant which makes the Bluetooth earbuds workout friendly. The earphones come with companion app support. The Realme Link app will further offer more settings and customization such as sound profile switch between Bass Boost+, Dynamic, and Bright. You also get the option to enable game mode, volume enhancer boosts the volume, and lastly, the auto-answer feature lets you pick the calls automatically.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo: Specs and features

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo is the successor of the Buds Q2 which was recently launched by the company in India. The Buds Q2 Neo comes with a total of 20 hours of playback that include the battery of its charging case. Each charge gives the earbuds 5 hours of playback time. According to Realme 10 minutes of charge can give the earbuds a playback time of 120 minutes.

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo earbuds feature an in-ear design like the Buds Q2 and have 10mm dynamic drivers that feature PEEK and TPU polymer diaphragm along with Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. It also brings another feature from the Buds Q2 which is the Game Mode with low latency of 88ms. The TWS earbuds include touch controls for music playback, answering or ending calls, and to enter or exit the Game Mode.