Realme 8 update brings Starry mode and several camera optimizations

Realme 8 was launched a couple of weeks back in India along with the Realme 8 Pro. The Realme 8 is now receiving a new software update in India that brings the Starry mode feature that was announced during the launch of the Realme 8 series.

Along with the new Starry mode feature, the update also brings several camera wide optimization, touch optimization and power consumption optimizations. The update file size is 259MB and we received the update on our unit last night. Here are all the changes that the RMX3085_11_A.08 brings to the Realme 8.

(Image credit: Future)

Starry mode and camera optimization

As said in our Realme 8 review, the camera performance was not up to the mark and was inconsistent with its output. The latest update brings a bunch of camera optimization and adds the much-awaited Starry mode feature, which was introduced with the Realme X3 series at first.

The Starry mode is a special mode that’s found under the “More” option in the camera app. As the name suggests, this mode will come in handy at night to capture the night sky with stars. This mode makes use of an AI algorithm along with long exposure and a multi-frame synthesis engine to enhance, sharpen, and produce a starry image. However, you will have to keep the phone steadily for 4:07 minutes, so it is better to use a tripod.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Apart from adding a new Starry mode feature, the update brings serval optimizations. The update has optimized the noise issues with the rear camera, optimized 64MP output, noise issue with third-party camera apps, low colour temperature and colour saturation issue. Also, the front camera has been optimized overall and the over-saturation issue is also said to be optimized with the update - an issue that we had mentioned in our review.

Apart from the major update that has hit the Realme 8, there are a couple of other optimizations with the update. Touch experienced has been optimized along with power consumption in some scenarios.

We will be testing the device for a couple of days and evaluate if there are any major changes in terms of camera results and update our review accordingly.

Realme 8 specs Display 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 4/6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 Rear cameras 64+8+2+2MP (Samsung) Front camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh, 30W Weight 177g Thickness 7.99mm

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!