Realme 7 Pro specs leak - an impressive hardware array

Barely after a few hours of the announcement of the official launch date of Realme 7 Series in India, we have got our hands on the “supposedly” detailed specifications of the Realme 7 Pro.

The Realme 7 series will be introduced on September 3 in India and is expected to come with two different devices, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The fact that the Realme 7 Pro would come with a 65W SuperDart fast charging support, this alone could make it one of the most exciting features of the upcoming series.

However, a leakster named Mukul Sharma has gone ahead and shared the key specification of the Realme 7 Pro in a tweet. Going by his tweet, it seems the company has decided to retain the same processor as in the Realme 6 series.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme 7 Pro specifications

According to the leak, the Realme 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display boasting an FHD+ resolution with 2400*1080 pixels. The phone may see an upgrade in terms of the display since the Realme 6 came with an LCD display. As per a teaser shared on Twitter by Realme India’s main man Madhav Sheth, the phone may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Exclusive: here are the specifications of the Realme 7 Pro.#Realme #Realme7 #realme7pro pic.twitter.com/y76sGbXpH0August 27, 2020

Powering the device could be a Snapdragon 720G chipset, same as the one found on the previous generation. The phone may come in two different memory variants including 6 GB and 8 GB while the storage may remain at 128 GB.

In terms of optics, the phone may come with a quad-camera setup that includes the primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 119° Field of view, a 2-megapixel sensor for monochrome portraits and lastly a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots.

Unlike the Realme 6 series, the Realme 7 Pro may only come with a single selfie camera housed in a punch-hole display. A 32-megapixel sensor with 85° field of view is expected to perform the duties in the selfie department. A 4,500 mAh battery could power this phone that is expected to weigh around 182 grams according to the leak. Dual stereo speakers are expected to take care of the audio department.

As of now, there is no update around the pricing of the Realme 7 series, however, it is expected to be launched in the sub-20,000 price bracket offering stiff competition to the devices like Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy M31s.

