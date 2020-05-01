Realme 3, 3i get new UI update in India - here are some cool features

Realme started pushing its new Android skin to the Realme 3 Pro in January and is now taking up the younger siblings, the Realme 3 and the Realme 3i, for this image makeover.

The update is based on Android 10 and provides a complete revamp from Color OS that is currently on the old Realme devices.

Taking to its many forums, the company announced that the stable version number is RMX1821EX_11.C.09 and it comes with a long list of change-log features. Here are the major ones.

(Image credit: Realme Community)

Smart Sidebar

This feature allows users to access a set of selected apps from a sidebar available on the home screen. The sidebar was already present in the Color OS but Realme has added a few additional features to it besides optimising a some old ones. The new additions include “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”. Also, a bubble has been added to collapse or open a floating app.

Screenshot (3-finger partial screen)

This is a really neat feature that allows users to take a screenshot of just a select part of the screen very quickly. There is also a new settings option that allows users to change the screenshot preview window.

Navigation Gestures 3.0

All gestures are now supported in landscape mode too.

Focus Mode

Similar to Zen Work-Life Balance on OxygenOS, it minimises outside distractions when you are learning or working.

Realme Share (share files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices)

This feature allows sharing of files with quick a one-tap option, a Chinese rival to AirDrop.

Optimized Camera UI, Photos app

Customize icon size, style, New Animated Wallpapers and more