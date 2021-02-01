Realme to open 500 smart stores across India in 2021

Realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand across the globe and is also one of the most ambitious brands in recent times. In a span of two years, the company has not only made its name in the smartphone market and also has established itself as an AIoT maker with its smart products. Currently, Realme is one of India’s top 5 smartphone maker.

Back in December 2020, the company also confirmed to launch over 100 AIoT products in India in 2021. Now, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Global vice president has revealed the brand’s plan for the year 2021. In an interview with Business Insider, Madhav Sheth shared its plan for 2021 as well as a strategy to launch 5G devices and more.

More offline presence

While Realme is having a strong online presence on Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme.com, the company is also planning to launch somewhere between 300 to 500 Realme smart stores across India. Flagship stores will be put up in major cities across India. Recently, the Realme smart store was unveiled in Mysore. In addition to the Realme exclusive store, the company also plans to tie up with other offline retailers to sell lifestyle products.

Plans for 2021

In 2020, Realme shipped 20 million units for the first time which resulted in 22% YoY growth. In 2021, the company is planning to sell 25 to 30 million smartphones. According to the latest counterpoint report, the Realme C-series and Narzo series were the prime reasons for its growth. With more offline stores and multiple smartphone launches, Realme aims to achieve the 2021 goal.

Expanding the 5G offering

With Airtel announcing 5G-ready network and Jio said to start testing 5G in 2021 H2, Sheth said 5G will unlock potential for a wide range of products and services. With that in mind, Realme is launching its Realme X7 series with 5G connectivity on February 4 in India. This is also the company’s first product launch of 2021. Realme X50 Pro 5G was India first 5G smartphone launched back in 2020.

Realme AIoT products

Realme will launch over 100 AIoT products in India. The company will expand its offering in India with the launch of multiple AIoT products throughout the year 2021. The company will launch TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulb and more. The company is also tipped to launch laptops later this year in India.

Everything else

Lastly, Madhav also spoke about the 'Make in India' program and spoke about the challenges faced in the manufacturing process. He said making a smartphone requires component like screen, chipset, camera module, and more which still being imported and the ability to manufacture these in India will take some time and won't happen overnight.

While this is all Madhav Sheth said in the interview, Realme's 2021 journey will kickstart in India this week with the launch of Realme X7 series. Later on, we expect a few budget phones, audio products, wearables, and more AIoT products to launch throughout the year.

