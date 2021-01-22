Realme Watch 2 leaked user manual reveals a very familiar design

Realme’s next budget smartwatch, the Realme Watch 2, has just cleared its Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification, revealing the design and specifications.

In 2021, Realme is expected to launch over 100 products in India with an increased focus on connected and AIoT devices. This naturally meant that we would see a few new smartwatches release through the year. Up next might be the Realme Watch 2 — the successor to the company’s first smartwatch from May 2020.

The biggest design change comes with the face of the watch. While the original Realme Watch looked like a toy, the Realme Watch 2 has a much more premium design with a sleeker body, and a taller shape. The display, however, might not see any changes, opting for a 1.4-inch TFT panel with a resolution of 320 x 320. The silicone strap, which is likely to be replaceable, gets a ‘Dare to leap’ engraving.

The entire watch will also be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. With a 305mAh battery, it will offer a cell that is twice as big as its predecessor and should deliver long backup time. Using Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, it will be compatible with any Android smartphone running Android 5.0 or higher via the Realme Link app.

Other listed features include 24x7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking as well as multiple workout modes. Music control, notifications mirroring and camera shutter are also expected to be available. A proprietary charging dock will be needed to charge the Realme Watch 2.

Interestingly, there could be another smartwatch in the pipeline. The Watch 2 has the model number “RMW2008”, but a second wearable with the model “RMA2006” also received its BIS certification recently. It’s unclear if this will correspond to a more premium or affordable second smartwatch. Some code-digging in the Realme Link application revealed references of a “Realme Watch 2 Pro”, adding substance to the speculation.

Perhaps, we will see a similar approach like that of the Realme Watch S and S Pro, addressing two price points at once. The Realme Watch 2 could be the square counterpart with a slightly lower price in India.