Ravens vs Colts live stream: how to watch the NFL week 9 game online from anywhere

After a disappointing defeat against the Steelers last week, the Ravens are heading to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in week 7. The season has been full of surprises for both teams, though the Colts have been on the receiving end of more positive ones. Indianapolis has had a strong start to the 2020 season, only dropping two games so far. The Ravens, however, have seen their 2019 glory starting to slip with defenses wising up to Jackson. We're showing you how to find a Ravens vs Colts live stream this weekend and watch NFL online from anywhere.

Ravens vs Colts live stream Today's Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The Ravens haven't been without their mistakes this season, with a passing game that looked promising in early weeks but hasn't seen too much play in recent matchups. Jackson is placing more emphasis on his legs right now, and defences are ready for it. We're yet to see newcomers Yannick Ngakoue and Dez Bryant shine, though, so a secret weapon may help break that Steelers curse this weekend.

While the Colts match the Ravens' record so far this season, they've depended on their defence to make way for an easy win. That defence pressures passes and cleans up with interceptions, making it a direct threat to the Ravens' weakness in deeper plays.

It remains to be seen if Indianapolis can keep up with the Ravens offense, however. Pitting offensive lines against each other and it's a little unclear who comes out on top. The Colts, as good as their defence is, will still have difficulty containing Jackson's run game, but if points come down to yards gained in the air things are going to get scrappy.

Rivers has been warming up over the last few weeks, posting back to back victories and growing seemingly stronger every week. It'll be a close game, but whether or not he can clinch another win, and such a prolific one at that, will remain to be seen. Read on to find out how to watch Ravens vs Colts online and catch an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Ravens vs Colts from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Colts vs Ravens live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Colts vs Ravens game will be broadcast on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. That means you can tune in quickly and easily with your cable package, or if you're not already subscribed you can also watch on CBS All Access. The streaming-only service sits at just $5.99 a month for a massive range of content, and you can even try it for free today. How to watch Colts vs Ravens FREE without cable If you want to watch more NFL games online this season, we'd recommend picking up a FuboTV subscription. You'll get complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season because only fuboTV currently offers every channel you need to watch them. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Chargers vs Broncos game 100% free!

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Colts vs Ravens.

Colts vs Ravens live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Ravens vs Colts game will be broadcast on CTV - specifically CTV Montreal, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 BC, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 Ottawa, CTV2 London/Windsor, and CTV2 Atlantic. Be sure to tune in ahead of 1pm ET / 10am PT. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Chargers vs Broncos game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

If you're looking for a Ravens vs Colts live stream in the UK, you're limited to picking up an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription. You'll be able to watch every 2020 / 2021 season game, as well as the playoffs and Super Bowl for £143.99. Plus, there's a cheaper option if you don't need to watch live. Make sure you tune in at 6pm for kick-off. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd sooner just have access for a day or one month. Unfortunately, this week's Ravens vs Colts game isn't on Sky's roster.

How to watch Broncos vs Chargers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Ravens vs Colts game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 5.00am ACT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. You should note, however, that this week's Colts vs Ravens game isn't on the roster. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).