Raj & DK’s Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller

Audio player loading…

Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D K (widely known as Raj and DK), the creator and director duo behind the hit series The Family Man, are apparently shifting genres and platforms. Their next web series, titled Guns & Gulaabs, is said to be a comedy crime thriller and will stream on Netflix. The Family Man, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, was more a suspense action series.

The streamer, while announcing the series, did not divulge any details about the cast of the upcoming series. But market gossip has it that Southern star, Dulquer Salmaan, who impressed all in his recent release Kurup in Malayalam, will headline the series. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is expected to join him in the lead.

Raj & DK were previously associated as producers with the Netflix release the Teluguc flick Cinema Bandi.

So what happens to The Family Man Season 3?

In a press statement, Netflix said Guns & Gulaabs is a “story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime." It added that the series is laced with humour, as it blends "the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller".

Beyond the marketing spiel of the streamer, it is a fact that Raj and DK did display a good flair for organic comedy in The Family Man. So that spirit is being extended in Guns and Gulaabs, too. And the word Gulaab, which is rose in Hindi, also suggests that the series may be located in Kashmir.

Raj & DK was quoted as saying: : “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Raj and DK working on this series would also mean that any talk of the third season of The Family Man has to wait a little bit. To be sure, it would be made. The point is why would Amazon Prime Video let go off a successful series that has the potential for more expansion. But since the braintrusts behind the series is busy with this Netflix series now, the saga of Srikant Tiwari, his band of commando sleuths and also his family would be a tad late to arrive.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!