Qubo’s new smart doorbell lets you video chat with visitors

Hero Electronix has launched the new Qubo Smart WiFi wireless video doorbell, catering to the specific needs of the Indian market. Amongst its many features is the ability to have a conversation with the person on the other side via your phone, regardless of where you are.

Designed and manufactured locally, the Qubo smart doorbell instantly initiates a video call when the bell is rung. Users will get notified on their phone, from where they will be able to have a conversation with the visitor. Since the bell functions over Wi-Fi, the user can be anywhere in the world and connect.

All call logs are saved locally and on the cloud, and can be viewed individually or in a time lapse format.

(Image credit: Hero Electronix)

As for the camera hardware, it has a 3MP sensor in a portrait (vertical) orientation with a 140-degree field of view, to be better able to see an entire person and what they might be carrying. Not only can it record in 1080p Full HD, but also see in the dark with an infrared camera.

For added safety, the Qubo smart WiFi doorbell can be set to trigger upon a ring or when it automatically detects a person at the door. There’s also an intruder alert system that will ring loudly to gather attention, in case you need it to do so. It can also be set to raise an alarm automatically in case the module gets tampered with.

You can also set custom DND profiles or auto-replies, for situations where you’re unable to answer the call yourself. There are 36 chime tones available, which can be tuned from the companion app. There’s also support for Google Assistant and Alexa, for easier access to the Qubo Smart WiFi wireless video doorbell’s feed.

To ensure durability, the entire system is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The company will also provide a wedge to mount the doorbell at different angles, based on the design of your door frame.

The Qubo Smart WiFi wireless video doorbell is priced at Rs 9,990 in India. If you pre-book one right now, you can get it for Rs 5,990 on Amazon and Rs 4,990 from Qubo directly.