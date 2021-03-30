Poco X3 receives a permanent price cut in India

The Poco X3 from last September just got a significant price drop in India, making it an even better deal for those looking for a capable budget phone .

On account of the Poco X3 Pro launch , the company is permanently reducing the Poco X3 price in India. Effective from April 1, the Poco X3 will now start at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage— a Rs 2,000 cut from the original price. Prices for the other variants are yet to be revealed, but we expect a similar drop across the board. With that calculation, the 6GB + 128GB variant should now be priced at Rs 15,999 and the top 8GB + 128GB model at Rs 17,999. Colour options are Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

The new Poco X3 Pro , which was unveiled on March 30, sits right above it, starting at Rs 18,999.

Poco X3 specs and features

Unveiled in September 2020, the Poco X3 was the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is an 8nm platform with eight cores and a max frequency of 2.3GHz. It is paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Being a gaming device, the Poco X3 is amongst the cheapest smartphones to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. We get a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 and a punch-hole selfie camera.

On that topic, the Poco X3 has a quad-camera array, consisting of a 64MP f/1.9 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 20MP shooter on the front. Features include Pro mode, portraits, documents, slow motion, time-lapse, long exposure, dual-exposure clones, etc.

The Indian variant of the Poco X3 comes with a large 6,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.