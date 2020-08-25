PUBG Mobile set for a massive update and new esports tournament

PUBG Mobile is without doubt one of the top mobile games around today, and the company has now promised a massive 1.0 update that it claims will usher in a “new era of gameplay”. The creators also announced a new esports tournament that will happen in November.

The new update, which is scheduled to drop on September 8, will bring a variety of graphical updates across many aspects of the game. It will make the characters more detailed and better looking.

"PUBG will launch 1.0 version on September 8 with new tech, new UX, new gameplay features and more to deliver the most realistic tactical tournament experience on mobile," the company said in a press release.

Spelling out the details of the impending update, the company said, "new technologies in version 1.0 have been adopted to fully upgrade the quality of the game. Improvements have been made to players’ characters, including Main Lobby lights and environments, as well its iconic environments."

Particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the addition of scope interaction make every shot more realistic. Parachuting, sprinting, throwing and other key actions have also been optimized for the most captivating battle royale experience.

Upgrades to lighting systems and texture quality bring the vegetation, sky, and water to life. Models and texture quality are also improved to provide a more realistic feel and high-quality experience, the company added.

To bring players a more concise and intuitive control experience, PUBG's user interface and interactive experiences are also to be completely overhauled, with interactions, visuals, motions and sound effects quality improved. The interface is tweaked to make it easy on the eyes, while adding some visual technology elements.

To make it easier for players to find what they want, giving them more refined and upgraded controls, the innovative multi-screen switching mode exclusively for PUBG will be launched, the company revealed.

Games, community, and purchases have been separated into 3 different spaces, enabling quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface, helping players quickly locate their required functions. In addition, players can customize their own layout, for more comfortable operations and user experience.

PUBG said it will deliver the best experience on mobile devices and the new update will arrive as the 90Hz mode becomes available to all players,

It also claimed that there will be a reduction in lag thanks to new technologies, which should make the game play faster for all, with many benefits for those on low and mid-range hardware.

Announces global championship

Aside from the update announcement, PUBG also revealed the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) that will begin in late November and top pro teams from all regions including Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, China, will face off to crown the global champions who will take a big chunk of the $2 million prize money. Qualcomm Technologies, the world’s leading wireless technology and gaming innovator, is the official title sponsor of PMGC.

Part of Chinese tech and gaming giant Tencent, PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful games ever, and the company's revenue stood at $1.3 billion last year. The game has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players. This is excluding China, where it's called Game for Peace, and has 150 million active players there.

Via: Gamasutra.