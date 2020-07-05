PS5 set for a 'late 2020' launch in India - teaser pages go live

Sony's next generation gaming console PS5 could arrive in India almost simultaneously with its scheduled global launch or within a very short time after that. Both Amazon India and close rival Flipkart have opened up sign-ups where fans can get notified when this next-gen console becomes available for pre-order.

These pages showcase the two console variants, one with a disk drive and another without. It also indicates a set of accessories that will be available and showscases the two variants - a PS5 with disk drive and a PS5 Digital Edition that comes without the disk drive.

While the PS5 landing page on Amazon India notify-me page carries a bit more details about the games, the page on Flipkart provides details of the product and its accessories, indicating that all four of them, viz., the camera, the headset, the charging dock and the media remote would be available for sale in the country.

Sony has not revealed the launch date or the price points though there have been leaks late last month suggesting that the PS5 could release on November 20 and that the Digital Edition would cost Euro 399 (approximately Rs.33,500) while the standard edition would be more expensive at Euros 499 (about Rs.42,000).

The big buzz around PS5

The PS5, which marks the ninth generation of the gaming console, generated lots of interest during the digital launch last month. The twin-tone white design of the console with black accents and blue lighting gave it a futuristic look compared to the Xbox Series X that appeared to retain features from the earlier generation, thus appearing quite tame in comparison.

Even the accessories created lots of buzz as the media remote, the Pulse 3d wireless headset, the DualSense charging station and the brand new HD camera appears to add the chutzpah to the PS5, though experts argued that all of these additions could burn a larger hole in the pockets of those seeking to buy the console.

Four additional games confirmed

Meanwhile, Sony had also confirmed four additional games on the PS5. In a post on the US PlayStation Blog, head of PlayStation indies Shuhei Yoshida announced the company’s new promotion, which hopes to spotlight and support the best indie games published on PS4 and PS5. A new indie title will also be released on PS Now every month moving forward, starting with Hello Neighbor.

Sony has officially confirmed that the PS5 will release globally "in time for Holiday 2020", so likely some time between October and December 2020 - putting it in direct competition with the Xbox Series X, which is releasing in the same window.

The specs and games

The PS5 is powered by an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. It comes with custom AMD chips that are capable of providing 10.28 teraflops and 825GB of SSD storage and 5.5GB of processing performance. Additionally, the console supports 4K graphics with a refresh rate of 120Hz that promises a seamless gaming experience.

The Amazon Prime page also lists out the mix of both first and third-party games that the PS5 would bring with it. This includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Hitman 3, among others.