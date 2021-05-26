PS5 Days of Play 2021 sale live today: All you need to know

People are aware that Sony has priced most of its games for the newest PS5 console at a whooping Rs 5,000. And while that is quite the pocket pinch, they can now get some of the most popular games for the console at a discount.

Enter PS5 Days of Play 2021 sale which is going live today and will end on June 9, according to a report by IGN India. This sale sees PS5 as well as PS4 games being discounted from Sony. The Days of Play Sale has become a regular retail event for Sony.

PS5 game discounts

Game Discounted price MRP Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Rs 2,999 Rs 3,999 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Rs 3,999 Rs 4,999 Demon’s Souls Rs 3,999 Rs 4,999

PS4 game discounts

Game Discounted price MRP The Last of Us Part 2 Rs 1,999 Rs 3,999 Ghost of Tsushima Rs 2,499 Rs 3,999 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Rs 2,999 Rs 3,999 Death Stranding Rs 1,999 Rs 3,999 Bloodborne Rs 999 Rs 1,499 Uncharted 4 Rs 999 Rs 1,499 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Rs 999 Rs 1,499 Uncharted Collection Rs 999 Rs 1,499 The Last of Us Remastered Rs 999 Rs 1,499 God of War 3 Remastered Rs 999 Rs 1,499 GT Sport Rs 999 Rs 1,499 God of War Rs 999 Rs 1,499 Infamous Second Son Rs 999 Rs 1,499

While these discounts are from Sony and are available on the Sony's own retail, most of these games are available for cheaper prices at Amazon and Flipkart. What we can expect is that the games will be available for cheaper on these e-commerce platforms post these discounts by Sony.

As for how to avail these games, deliveries from Sony could be limited considering the lockdowns in different parts of the country. Hence customers could follow up with their local Sony retail stores or online options like ShopAtSC, Prepaidgamercard, or Games The Shop.

Sony PlayStation 5 recently got a restock on May 17 following which a June restock is scheduled. Sony's own ShopAtSC confirmed that the Sony PS5 is getting a restock on June 7 after a pre-booking round on May 27. This is just after 10 days from the second round of big restock from Sony.

“Visit the collection that is going to be available for pre-order on 27th May, 2021 from 12 noon onwards,” reads the page on ShopAtSC’s website. “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 7th June, 2021 and onwards – however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location.”

This essentially means potential buyers could get their hands on a PS5 console along with some discounted games for the same.