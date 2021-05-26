Trending

PS5 Days of Play 2021 sale live today: All you need to know

First time discount for PS5 games

miles morales
People are aware that Sony has priced most of its games for the newest PS5 console at a whooping Rs 5,000. And while that is quite the pocket pinch, they can now get some of the most popular games for the console at a discount. 

Enter PS5 Days of Play 2021 sale which is going live today and will end on June 9, according to a report by IGN India. This sale sees PS5 as well as PS4 games being discounted from Sony. The Days of Play Sale has become a regular retail event for Sony.

PS5 game discounts

GameDiscounted priceMRP
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesRs 2,999Rs 3,999
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate EditionRs 3,999Rs 4,999
Demon’s SoulsRs 3,999Rs 4,999

PS4 game discounts

GameDiscounted priceMRP
The Last of Us Part 2Rs 1,999Rs 3,999
Ghost of TsushimaRs 2,499Rs 3,999
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesRs 2,999Rs 3,999
Death StrandingRs 1,999Rs 3,999
Bloodborne Rs 999Rs 1,499
Uncharted 4Rs 999Rs 1,499
Uncharted: The Lost LegacyRs 999Rs 1,499
Uncharted CollectionRs 999Rs 1,499
The Last of Us RemasteredRs 999Rs 1,499
God of War 3 RemasteredRs 999Rs 1,499
GT SportRs 999Rs 1,499
God of WarRs 999Rs 1,499
Infamous Second SonRs 999Rs 1,499

While these discounts are from Sony and are available on the Sony's own retail, most of these games are available for cheaper prices at Amazon and Flipkart. What we can expect is that the games will be available for cheaper on these e-commerce platforms post these discounts by Sony. 

As for how to avail these games, deliveries from Sony could be limited considering the lockdowns in different parts of the country. Hence customers could follow up with their local Sony retail stores or online options like ShopAtSC, Prepaidgamercard, or Games The Shop.

Sony PlayStation 5 recently got a restock on May 17 following which a June restock is  scheduled. Sony's own ShopAtSC confirmed that the Sony PS5 is getting a restock on June 7 after a pre-booking round on May 27. This is just after 10 days from the second round of big restock from Sony. 

“Visit the collection that is going to be available for pre-order on 27th May, 2021 from 12 noon onwards,” reads the page on ShopAtSC’s website. “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 7th June, 2021 and onwards – however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location.”

This essentially means potential buyers could get their hands on a PS5 console along with some discounted games for the same.

