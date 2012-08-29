Samsung rolling out Jelly Bean for Galaxy S3, Note 10.1 'very soon'

This year's IFA 2012 event is already off to a rousing start for Samsung as the company officially announced its Galaxy Note 2, Ativ S Windows Phone 8 smartphone, Ativ Tab Windows 8 tablet and two Windows 8-powered PCs.

One tidbit that didn't generate as much furor was the hint of a Jelly Bean update for the Galaxy S3 and Note 10.1 coming in the near future.

According to Samsung-ers at the Berlin event, where TechRadar was in attendance, an Android 4.1 update should come to the (relatively) older devices "very soon."

The decision to get the devices up to speed is likely tied to the Galaxy Note 2's inclusion of the OS right out of the packaging.

Jelly jam

While an anonymous source pointed to Aug. 29 - today - as a possible roll out date for Jelly Bean on the SIII, it looks like that isn't going to happen, at least not officially.

The first Note and SIII still run Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, which isn't passé per say.

We think it's highly likely that Samsung will release an update in the not-too-distant future, while riding the rush of excitement around its new Jelly Bean devices - and once deployed will allow the Note, Note 2, Note 10.1 and the Galaxy S3 to all share Note-based items like memos and, well, notes.