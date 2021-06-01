Poco M3 Pro 5G to launch on June 8 in India

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched globally, but its launch in India was delayed because the country was dealing with the severe second wave of Covid-19. In light of the seriousness of the situation, Poco and other companies declared that the launches in India would be delayed.

And now it seems like we finally have a date for the launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The company has now put out an official tweet confirming that the smartphone will be launched on June 8.

Our first 5G phone, the amazing POCO M3 Pro is coming!Buckle up, people. The one with Mad Speed, Killer Looks hits @Flipkart on June 8th. #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/uI8439V9xZJune 1, 2021 See more

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Leaked specs and features

The Poco M3 Pro 5G, is the first smartphone from the company to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is also the first 5G smartphone from the company in India. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which is made in the 7nm manufacturing process.

On the top, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 90Hz refresh rate 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with Dynamic Switch technology. Poco M3 Pro is also set to feature a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a 48MP AI triple camera setup.

With these specs confirmed we can very well assume that the Poco M3 Pro is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which also has a 90Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 48MP camera along a 5,000mAh battery. The device houses a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the rear panel has a large black portion around the triple-camera module which features the Poco branding. The device is expected to come in three colours, which include black, yellow and blue.

Interestingly, on the same day, iQoo is also launching its iQoo Z3 smartphone in India