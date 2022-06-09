Pixel Watch will get its dedicated app when it launches

Audio player loading…

Google Pixel Watch may soon get its dedicated companion app when it launches. Like the Watch app on iOS, the companion app allows managing the smartwatch settings directly from the smartphone . According to a report (opens in new tab) by 9to5Google, the company is working on adding new features that let users unlock devices with their paired wearable. Yes, the same feature that Apple brought on its watches that unlock iPhones , iPads and even MacBooks .

Google has said that the feature, called Smart Unlock, would be available for Wear OS 3 compatible wearables. 9to5Google has been able to spot an internal code that indicates the Google Pixel Watch will take advantage of the feature. However, like other smartwatches that are paired to Android smartphones through the Wear OS app, Pixel Watch may get its standalone app.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

While there are no additional details surfaced about the premium smartwatch from Google, this new development provides an interesting insight. When the Google Pixel Buds were launched, the TWS earbuds would need to be paired using a standalone app too. Rather than heading to the settings app on the phone, it allows easier access an accessories settings and control over its features.

A messy load of apps

But this move by Google could just be a messy load of apps that we would have to install on our devices. What we’ve observed from setting up new Android smartphones is the long list of Google apps and services that come preinstalled. Yes, they’re all essential ones. Like Gmail, YouTube, Google Pay etc. But for someone who could potentially be looking to complete their ecosystem with a Pixel accessory, different apps for different products feels too unorganized.

Google could make it easier with a single app that could manage all your paired devices from a single hub app. The Google Home app, for instance, could be revamped into a single app that shows the wearables linked to the account as well as other IoT devices on the network.

A similar implementation from Apple would also be a welcome move. Manging the AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod settings all from one app. It would provide a seamless experience for users like me.