India pricing of new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 Chipset announced

Apple has announced various new stuff during the WWDC 2022 . While a lot of people were disappointed that the company didn’t unveil the much-hyped Apple VR, it did announce that you would be able to edit embarrassing text messages that you’ve sent or the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam – a feature that has been present on Android for years but let us keep that comparison aside as of now.

Most importantly, the company did announce a couple of shiny new MacBooks powered by the M2 processor – a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro.

While the MacBook Pro has new internals and will come with a 13-inch display but with a similar look and feel as its predecessors, the MacBook Air also has been completely redesigned.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that Apple says is 25% brighter than the one found on its predecessor. It is just 11.3 mm thin and weighs just 1.24 kg. This new MacBook Air comes encased in an all-aluminum unibody enclosure and according to Apple its components are so efficiently integrated that it results in a 20% reduction in volume.

Unfortunately, Apple has added a notch to the MacBook Air to house a 1080P Facetime camera. While we thought that the world is moving toward a unified charging experience, Apple re-introduced MagSafe charging. Though the MacBook Air also supports a 67W fast charging over the USB Type C port – yet another first. The new MacBook can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage.

The new MacBook Pro, on the other hand, retains key specifications from the M1 model – including a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support. It can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory apart from a powerful ProRes Video Engine.

The M2 chipset that powers both the laptops is said to offer 18% improved CPU performance. It has a new 10-core GPU that, according to Apple, is at least 35% more powerful while the Neural Engine is reportedly 40% more powerful than its predecessor.

New MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro India price and availability

Apple has announced that the new MacBook Pro 13-inch will ship in a couple of colour options – Silver and Space Grey. While the pricing of the new MacBook Pro 13 will start at Rs. 129,990. It will be available in India via Apple’s online store (opens in new tab) and official resellers starting next month.

The New MacBook Air will come in four colourways - silver, space grey, midnight and starlight colour. The 8-Core GPU, 256GB storage version will retail at Rs. 119,000 while the 10 Core GPU variant will retail for Rs. 129,000 in India starting next month.